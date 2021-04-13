Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul signs on to anti-hate crime legislation

MADISON (WKOW) -- State attorney general Josh Kaul announced Tuesday that he signed onto a letter alongside 35 other state attorneys general calling for Congress to pass a bill bringing more focus to hate crime prevention.

Check out all of our political coverage here.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the NO HATE Act will provide resources to local governments and law enforcement agencies to identify and report hate crimes efficiently.

"As the chief legal officers of our respective jurisdictions and states, improving hate crimes reporting is a priority. Without reliable statistics, the government cannot properly understand, investigate, and prosecute hate crimes or provide necessary resources to survivors," the attorneys general said in the letter.

The bill aims to build state-level programs to prevent hate crimes, educate communities and create hotlines for hate crime reporting and prevention.

The attorneys general also aim to boost reporting of hate crimes to the national database run by the FBI.