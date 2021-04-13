Wisconsin DHS orders full stop on J&J vaccines

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services instructed all vaccine providers across the state to stop administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines, in line with recommendations from the CDC and FDA.

According to a news release from the DHS, six cases of a blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis have been detected in the U.S., meriting a full stop on J&J vaccine administration.

“We are pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. At this time, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in the release. “Vaccine providers should not administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, and should hold on to the vaccine until federal review has been completed.”

DHS chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should inform their health care provider immediately if you develop severe headaches or vision problems within two weeks.

The DHS emphasized that these severe side effects are rare and encouraged everyone to continue signing up for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in the meantime. Providers will hold J&J vaccines in storage until authorized to use them again.