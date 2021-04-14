Amazon claims social network Parler trying to conceal owners

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has accused the Parler social network known as a conservative alternative to Twitter of trying to conceal its ownership amid a legal dispute between Amazon and Parler stemming from the U.S. Capitol riots. The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that Parler lawyer Angelo Calfo disputed the claim. He argued that the burden was on Amazon to prove who owns Parler. Calfo said the ownership documents were sealed to protect the identities of the parties due to threats of violence. The dispute began in January after Amazon Web Services stopped working with Parler following the insurrection in Washington.