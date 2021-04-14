American Family Insurance Championship back on at University Ridge

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a year off due to COVID-19, the American Family Insurance Championship will be played at University Ridge this year.

According to a news release from American Family, the official tournament will run June 11-13, with a series of protocols to protect health and safety in place.

There will be no bleachers at the course, fans are instead asked to bring their own chairs and maintain social distance when setting up seating. Additionally, masks will be required for all spectators and staff, and nobody is allowed to eat or drink within 10 feet of the course.

Since its debut in 2016, the tournament has raised $10.2 million for American Family Children's Hospital, along with more than 400 other causes. Player-host Steve Stricker, an Edgerton native, pointed to the fundraising as a key aspect of the tournament.

“I know the players and I are looking forward to returning and competing in front of fans in Madison. But more importantly, the tournament will again give us the platform to raise money for charity and positively impact our community," Stricker said in the release.