Annette Ziegler elected new chief justice of Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two-term associate justice Annette Ziegler will serve as the next chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, taking over from Patience Roggensack.

According to a news release from court public information officer Tom Sheehan, Ziegler will assume her post May 1. She has served on the Supreme Court since her election in 2007.

Ziegler, a Michigan native, earned her law degree from Marquette Law School in 1989, and she has worked in the Wisconsin justice system ever since. She spent time as an assistant United States attorney and a Washington County circuit judge before assuming her current seat.

"I will do all I can to ensure the Wisconsin Supreme Court operates fairly and efficiently with a fidelity to the law. We will make the people of this great state proud of our professionalism and collegiality, even during our sometimes vigorous debates," Ziegler said in the release.