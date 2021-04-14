Badgers’ Bloomer named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers were well-represented on the All-Big Ten women's soccer teams. Senior Jordyn Bloomer led the way with Goalkeeper of the Year honors.
Bloomer was also named to the First Team along with teammate Maia Cella. Sammy Kleedtke made the Second Team. Cameron Murtha was placed on the Third Team.
Big Ten Women's Soccer Awards
Coach of the Year: Erica Dambach, Penn State
Forward of the Year: Ally Schlegel, So., Penn State
Midfielder of the Year: Sam Coffey, Sr., Penn State
Defender of the Year: Izzy Rodriguez, Sr., Ohio State
Goalkeeper of the Year: Jordyn Bloomer, Sr., Wisconsin
Co-Freshmen of the Year: Peyton McNamara, Ohio State/Eva Alonso, Penn State
All-Big Ten Teams
First Team
Forward - Nicki Hernandez, Michigan, Kayla Fischer, Ohio State, ALLY SCHLEGEL, Penn State, Amirah Ali, Rutgers
Midfield - Sam Coffey, Penn State, Frankie Tagliaferri, Penn State, Maia Cella, Wisconsin
Defense - Alia Martin, Michigan, Izzy Rodriguez, Ohio State, Gabby Provenzano, Rutgers
Goalkeeper - Jordyn Bloomer, Wisconsin