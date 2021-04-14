Badgers’ Bloomer named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers were well-represented on the All-Big Ten women's soccer teams. Senior Jordyn Bloomer led the way with Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

Bloomer was also named to the First Team along with teammate Maia Cella. Sammy Kleedtke made the Second Team. Cameron Murtha was placed on the Third Team.

Big Ten Women's Soccer Awards

Coach of the Year: Erica Dambach, Penn State

Forward of the Year: Ally Schlegel, So., Penn State

Midfielder of the Year: Sam Coffey, Sr., Penn State

Defender of the Year: Izzy Rodriguez, Sr., Ohio State

Goalkeeper of the Year: Jordyn Bloomer, Sr., Wisconsin

Co-Freshmen of the Year: Peyton McNamara, Ohio State/Eva Alonso, Penn State



All-Big Ten Teams

First Team

Forward - Nicki Hernandez, Michigan, Kayla Fischer, Ohio State, ALLY SCHLEGEL, Penn State, Amirah Ali, Rutgers

Midfield - Sam Coffey, Penn State, Frankie Tagliaferri, Penn State, Maia Cella, Wisconsin

Defense - Alia Martin, Michigan, Izzy Rodriguez, Ohio State, Gabby Provenzano, Rutgers

Goalkeeper - Jordyn Bloomer, Wisconsin