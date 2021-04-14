Beloit PFC appoints Capt. Andre Sayles as new police chief

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police and Fire Commission unanimously appointed Beloit police captain Andre Sayles as the next City of Beloit police chief.

Sayles' tenure with City of Beloit Police Department began in 2005 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to sergeant in 2013, to lieutenant in 2017 and to captain in 2020.

Sayles holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Iowa Wesleyan University. He currently is seeking his Masters of Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Criminal Justice Management from UW-Platteville.

He will be sworn into office this spring; details will be announced at a later date.

“It is a great honor and privilege to follow those who have made the City of Beloit Department a place of honor and respect,” Sayles said. “I am looking forward to continuing that work in the department and in the city. My passion is for community policing and doing my part to build a stronger and safer community for all people.

“Thank you to the Beloit Police and Fire Commission for entrusting me with this important role. Most of all, thank you to my family for all of the sacrifices you have made\ along the way to support my policing career.”

In a press release from the City of Beloit, Sayles said he has three top short-term goals for the department:

Reduce crime

Improve community trust

Implement a peer-support program

“Our department needs to be accessible to our community; we often respond to people in crisis on the worst day of their lives, so building those relationships now is crucial for our department. We need to use our de-escalation tactics, hone our skills, and ultimately listen to our community members so that we are being good stewards of the people we

are sworn to protect and serve," said Sayles.