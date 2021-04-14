Beloit Snappers auctioning off stadium naming rights for rest of all home games

BELOIT (WREX) — If you’ve ever wanted to have your own baseball stadium, now you can…kind of.

The Beloit Snappers are auctioning off the ballpark’s naming rights in an effort to raise money for the Stateline Boys and Girls Club for every remaining home game at Pohlman Field this season.

This marks the first time in professional baseball history that a stadium’s name will be available for auction.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the stadium’s naming rights through MiLB Auctions leading up to each game held at Pohlman Field in 2021.

The winning bidder for each game will be able to choose the stadium’s name for the night and will receive eight tickets to the game, two vinyl signs displayed at the stadium featuring their stadium name, public address announcements throughout the game, a radio interview during an inning, inclusion of their stadium name on the team website, the opportunity to lead the singing of the seventh inning stretch, and a group photo with team mascot Snappy.

The auction will beginning today, Wednesday, April 14. The starting price for each auction is $500 dollars and the auction for each game will end a week prior to the date selected.

Fans wanting to secure their date also have a “buy-it-now” option, which is $1,000 for weekday games (Tuesdays-Fridays) or $1,500 for weekend games (Saturdays and Sundays).

“We’re very excited to offer our fans the ultimate ballpark experience in 2021. Our stadium belongs to the community, and there is no better way to show that than letting the fans choose its name each night. For the fan who has always dreamed of having their name up in lights, being able to enjoy a game at YOUR stadium is an unforgettable and unprecedented experience,” team president Jeff Jurgella said.

“We are very excited to be partnering with the Beloit Snappers for this celebration of Pohlman Field,” said Mark Rand, CEO of the Stateline Boys and Girls Club. “This is the first time any team has ever done a promotion like this and the Stateline Boys and Girls Club is happy to be part of it.”

