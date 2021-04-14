Biden going ahead with big Trump fighter-jet sale to UAE

The Biden administration says it will go ahead with a big Trump administration sale of jet fighters and advanced armed drones to the United Arab Emirates. That announcement Wednesday comes over objections from Democrats and some others that the Gulf country is worsening conflicts around the Middle East. The incoming administration had paused some Trump era arms sales to Gulf countries for review. That included a $23 billion transfer of F-35 fighters, M-Q9 drones and related weapons to the Emirates. A State Department official says the U.S. will work with the UAE in the years leading up to delivery to try to make sure the arms are used in accordance with human rights standards and the laws of war.