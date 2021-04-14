Prosecutor: Missing student killed during 1996 rape attempt

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Luis Obispo County district attorney says missing California college student Kristin Smart was killed in 1996 during an attempted rape by a fellow student and the suspect’s father helped hide her body. District Attorney Dan Dow said Wednesday that Paul Flores will be charged with first-degree murder in the case and his father, Ruben Flores, will be charged with accessory after murder. The son and father were arrested Tuesday after recent searches turned up evidence connected to Smart’s killing. A lawyer for Paul Flores has declined to comment. A lawyer for Ruben Flores says his client is innocent.