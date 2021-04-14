Brad Davison to return for fifth season at UW

MADISON (WKOW) -- With most of his senior class moving on, senior guard Brad Davison wants one more run with the Badgers.

In a Tweet on the official UW basketball account, Davison said he wanted to play one more season in Madison, taking advantage of the extra year of NCAA eligibility offered up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Being a Badger is a privilege. I am grateful for one last ride with my coaches and teammates this upcoming season," Davison said in the Tweet.

In four prior seasons with the Badgers, Davison has averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.