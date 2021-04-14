Burnes shines as Brewers pummel Cubs

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After substantial Cy Young consideration in last year's pandemic-shortened season, Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes hasn't let off the gas.

He posted another six stellar innings as Milwaukee blanked Chicago, 7-0.

Burnes tossed 10 strikeouts and no walks while earning his first win of the season. Per Bally Sports' Brian Anderson, Burnes is the first pitcher since at least 1900 to throw 30 strikeouts and no walks through three appearances to start the season.

Burnes also tossed in a two-RBI single at the plate. He got substantial run support in a start for the first time this season, with red-hot Travis Shaw driving in two runs, including a third-inning homer off Cubs starter Jake Arrieta.

The Cubs' sluggish start to the season at the plate continued, managing only four hits on the day. 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant had the day off, and fellow faces of the franchise Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo managed one combined hit in eight plate appearances.

The Brewers have Thursday off, then welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates for a weekend series at American Family Field.