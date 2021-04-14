Businessmen in Honduras say they’ll buy coronavirus vaccines

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The leader of Honduras’ Private Business Council says businessmen will try to buy coronavirus vaccines to assist in government vaccination efforts. Council President Juan Carlos Sikaffy said Wednesday that the government has agreed to the plan. Sikaffy says the project is the first of its type in Latin America, and notes the government’s own efforts so far have been insufficient. But health experts expressed concern, questioning whether the companies will be interested in vaccinating the poorest people in remote areas. The Honduran government has so far been able to obtain only about 52,000 doses.