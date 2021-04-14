Chicago to release video of cop fatally shooting 13-year-old

CHICAGO (AP) — The independent board that reviews Chicago police shootings says it will release body camera footage and other investigation materials Thursday pertaining to an officer’s fatal shooting last month of a 13-year-old boy. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said in a news release Wednesday that among the materials it will release pertaining to the March 29 shooting death of Adam Toledo will be officer bodycam footage, video captured by a third party, arrest reports and recordings of shots being fired in the area that led police to respond. The board didn’t say what the video shows or give any other information about the investigation.