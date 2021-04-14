April cooler than normal temps bring May what?

MADISON (WKOW) - Though the month started off warm... cooler than normal air looks to stick around through the end of the month.

The low pressure system that stuck around over the last few days is finally moving eastward after weakening across parts of southern Canada. This is the low that brought cloud cover and rain across parts of Wisconsin along with snow across parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Westfield - Jodie Henning

As this low pushes east overnight Wednesday into Thursday, there may be a few flakes in the air in the morning which will turn back over to liquid, staying light, as by Thursday afternoon.

Once those light showers move southeast, an area of high pressure will take over as we move into the start of the weekend.

However, there may be some light showers intermit on Saturday with more sunshine possible by Sunday. Which would allow our temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 50s.

With more cloud cover along with the threat for rain, temperatures start to fall on Monday with cooler temperatures expected on Tuesday after a cold front passes.

That cold front ushers in a wave of cooler air but cooler than normal air looks to stick around throughout the rest of April; the Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 50% chance for cooler than normal temperatures to be over much of the Great Lakes/Midwest region through the near end of April.