Dozens of illegal gaming parlors raided in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities in California say they’ve raided dozens of illegal gambling dens in San Diego, capping an investigation that’s led to nearly 50 people facing gambling, gun and drug charges. The U.S. attorney’s office says more than 450 officers, led by an FBI task force, fanned out in East San Diego Wednesday morning. Authorities say the gambling dens operated out of apartments, outbuildings and small businesses and patrons bought or were given methamphetamine to keep them gambling. Authorities say more than a dozen pounds of meth, 44 guns and 640 gambling machines were seized during a two-year probe.