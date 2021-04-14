EU court rejects 2 Ryanair challenges of airline subsidies

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union court dealt another blow to Ryanair on Wednesday and rejected the low-cost carrier’s arguments that the aid Sweden, Denmark and Finland gave two other airlines to get through the COVID-19 crisis was illegal. The Luxembourg-based EU General Court said the subsidies Denmark and Sweden granted to Scandinavian carrier SAS “comply with EU law.” It said likewise of a Finnish loan guarantee for Finnair. The General Court handed down two similar decisions two months ago in different cases involving France and Sweden. Ryanair had argued that the aid constituted unfair state bailouts for national carriers.