Fired officer who halted excessive force arrest wins pension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Buffalo, New York, police officer who was fired for trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect has won a yearslong legal fight to collect her pension. A state Supreme Court judge on Tuesday cited the changing landscape around the use of force by police and a recently passed “duty to intervene” statute adopted by the city. Cariol Horne was about a year away from collecting her police pension when she was fired after intervening in a white officer’s arrest of a Black man in 2006. Horne’s case gained renewed attention last year amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.