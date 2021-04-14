Five charges recommended in September shooting

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police recommended charges against five people Wednesday pertaining to an attempted homicide from September.

According to a news release from Lt. Ryan Cox, Jerrod Worzella, 24, faces potential charges of attempted first-degree homicide and illegal possession of a firearm. Four others also face potential charges of being party to the attempted homicide.

On September 9, 2020, police responded to reports of a shooting on Foxdale Drive in Sun Prairie. Officers found a 19-year-old man at the scene with a gunshot wound through his hand and and injury to his eye. He was transported to a hospital.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene on foot, and he has not yet been found. Cox said in the release that the shooting was likely targeted.

Anyone with information on Worzella's whereabouts, or any other information about the shooting, should contact that SPPD non-emergency line at (608) 837-7336.