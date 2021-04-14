Flurries and sprinkles possible with below-average temperatures

Flurries and sprinkles possible with below-average temperaturesNew
MADISON (WKOW) - Though no accumulations are expected, don't be surprised if you see a few snowflakes today.
SET UP
A broad area of upper-level low pressure is drifting through northern Wisconsin spinning down a few flurries and sprinkles. This system is also ushering in cooler air from Canada.
TODAY
Low temperatures start near freezing in the morning, so you may want to cover or bring in sensitive plants.
Otherwise, we'll be mostly cloudy, a bit breezy and chilly with a few flurries and sprinkles possible.
Highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s.
TONIGHT
A few more sprinkles are possible with temps in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and a bit breezy with temps in the low 50s.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible, but lots of dry time also on track with seasonal highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY
Mostly to partly sunny back to the upper 50s.
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible and highs in th emid 50s.
More rain is possible at night.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 40s and isolated showers possible.