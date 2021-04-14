Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WKOW) -- Washington County Attorney Peter Orput announced that his office will press second-degree manslaughter charges against Kim Potter after she shot and killed Daunte Wright Sunday.

According to a news release from Orput's office, Potter is currently in custody after she unintentionally fired her service weapon instead of her Taser in an attempt to subdue Wright.

Wright did have an outstanding warrant for his arrest on a gross misdemeanor weapons charge. Body cam footage shows him attempting to pull away from officers and get back into his car to leave the scene. Potter shouted "Taser, Taser, Taser!" before firing.

Her gun is visible in the footage.

If convicted, Potter faces up to 10 years in prison for second-degree manslaughter.