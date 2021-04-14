Skip to Content

Former officer faces manslaughter charge after Daunte Wright killing

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WKOW) -- Former officer Kim Potter will face a second-degree manslaughter charge after she shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday.

Body camera footage shows Potter yelling "Taser!" before firing her weapon, and police said the shooting was accidental.

According to a report from KSTP in Saint Paul, Washington County attorney Pete Orput informed Wright's family and attorneys about the potential charge before announcing it to the public.

