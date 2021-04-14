Grant County family reflects on blessings after fire destroys home

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Gail and Dave Wetter were preparing to mark 14 years in their house south of Boscobel. Instead, they're spending their days digging through rubble and clearing debris after a fire destroyed the house Friday.

"Everybody knows the big white house at the end of Sand Hill," Gail Wetter said Wednesday. "We thought we were preserving it so it didn't get knocked down or anything. I just guess other things had other plans."

Wednesday afternoon, Wetter's son Kyle led a group sifting through the remnants of his parents' former house.

"It hurts to know that they've lost everything that they have," he said. "They spent their whole lifetime having things that are theirs, and now it's all gone. Now they have to restart."

Kyle said fire departments from five towns responded to the blaze, but the house was too far gone. He said fire officials haven't determined what caused the fire.

This is the second time in five months that a fire has had an impact on Kyle's life. In December, he saved a one-year-old child from a burning car.

Despite losing most of her physical possessions, Gail said she's trying to find silver linings from the fire.

One thing she's grateful for is that no one was home when the fire started. Her husband, Dave, was supposed to be released from a Madison hospital on Thursday. However, that didn't happen, which meant he wasn't at the house on Friday.

"Thank God he wasn't in there because he probably wouldn't have gotten out," Gail said.

Kyle said he also sees the community's support as another blessing.

It's heartwarming to know that no matter what is happening, people are willing to stop what they're doing to pitch in and help out," he said.

He said Udder Brothers Creamery in Boscobel is accepting physical donations for the family. A GoFundMe had raised more than $14,000 as of Wednesday night.