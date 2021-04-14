Humanitarian crisis feared in St. Vincent amid eruptions

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Ongoing volcanic eruptions have displaced about 20% of people in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent as a U.N. official warns of a growing humanitarian crisis. Between 16,000 to 20,000 people were evacuated under government orders before La Soufriere volcano first erupted on Friday. It covered the lush green island with ash that continues to blanket communities in St. Vincent as well as Barbados and other nearby islands. Didier Trebucq, United Nations resident coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, said Wednesday that about 6,000 of those evacuees are considered most vulnerable.