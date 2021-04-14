Longtime firefighter/EMT celebrates 50 years with Poynette Dekorra Fire Department

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- Ernie Koepp wears a lot of hats. Ask different people in town who Ernie is and you'll get different answers -- firefighter, EMT, janitor, teacher, friend, father, husband, small engines mechanic. But there is one common answer among everyone you ask -- they'll tell you he's just a downright good guy.

Last weekend, Koepp received a 50-year service pin. He's spent the past five decades with the Poynette Dekorra Fire Department.

Ernie Koepp received 50 years recognition from Poynette Dekorra Fire and EMS Department

To fully grasp the impact Koepp has had on the Columbia County Community and the countless people who have served with the department, you have to go back to the beginning.

Koepp joined the fire department in 1971 -- he tried to join the fire department even earlier in 1969 but at that time there was a limit of 25 people who could volunteer for the department. In 1975, he and five others graduated from EMT school. Over the course of the next two years, Koepp pushed to form an EMS service and in 1977, the department added its first ambulance.





"We started to service, the fire chief (at the time) Dean Teeter, and myself pursued that and got the service going. And it's been going ever since," said Koepp.

Volunteering is at the core of who Koepp is. He served six years in the military. Two of his brothers were drafted. He and another brother volunteered to serve for the country.

"I volunteered my time in the service. I have my commitment six years, and that's what I did. Volunteering, you know, I'll help anybody out," said Koepp.

He offers to help his firefighter friends to fix their lawn mower. Just Tuesday night he said his friend's wife called him for his skills as a mechanic.

Koepp also spent more than two decades teaching EMT students at Madison College. He taught practical skills for area services in Dane, Sauk and Dodge Counties. One of his students was current Madison Fire Chief Steve Davis.

Koepp also currently serves as Poynette's fire inspector.

Koepp said the biggest change he's seen with regards to being a firefighter and the EMS service is the upgrades in technology over the years.

"Then you look at the equipment-wise how it's changed. I had a plastic helmet, rubber coat and hit boots. And it was a grab bag, wherever you got to where you wore, if it was small, big didn't fit your work. Today, it's different. You have your own lockers, you have your own gear, everything. It's everything -- equipment, different firefighting tactics are different," said Koepp.

Current Fire Chief Cameron Radewan says Koepp is passionate about the department and serves as the unofficial historian.

"Ernie can give you dates, you know, maybe even almost what day it was, and that's one of the things like his memory is so sharp on those kinds of things that I'm just so impressed. And when he starts telling stories, I mean, everybody just kind of perks up and sits back and listens and it's really, it's neat to know some of the things that he's been through and done here," said Chief Radewan.

Koepp spends his free time, the time that he has, with his wife. They celebrated 54 years of marriage last Thursday.

"But we've, we've had a good life together. And we got one daughter, I had time for that," said Koepp. "She's 50 years old. So there you go. (laughs)."

Koepp still comes into the fire station almost every day, helping keep things tidy and sweeping the hall. He serves as a mentor for the younger generation.

"I like to be busy. And I'm up here cleaning the hall once in a while. I do things, you know, just fix things here and there. And of course, the wife says, 'Where are you going?' I said, I'll be back at an hour, might be two hours, but I'll be back in an hour. And she, she's fine with that," said Koepp.

Koepp said he would have never imagined being with the department for 50 years. He said he hopes he can stay there for another 2, 3 or 4 years -- who knows maybe it will be even longer.

One thing is for sure, there won't be another Ernie Koepp.