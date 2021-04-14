Madison, Janesville-Beloit listed among top 20 housing markets in US

(WKOW) -- Realtor.com released a list Wednesday of the 20 hottest real estate markets in the US right now.

This list of cities are the most competitive markets to buy in as the real estate market enters the traditional buying season.

The Wisconsin cites in the list are Janesville-Beloit, coming in at number 11, Appleton is number 15 and Madison is 17.



Realtor.com said its team of economists looked at data from listings across the country and determined the top 20 hottest markets based on the number of unique viewers per property and the number of days a listing stayed active on realtor.com in March 2021.

Homes in these 20 markets received up to four times the number of views per listing compared to the national average and are selling 23 to 44 days more quickly than the typical property in the United States overall.