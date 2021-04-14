Madison mayor proposes plan to battle housing shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Madison's population grows, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her new Housing Forward plan, aimed at increasing access and quality for housing across the city.

According to a news release from mayoral spokesperson Katie Crawley, Madison could see up to 70,000 new citizens by 2040 if current growth trends continue. With that steep growth, Rhodes-Conway said the city needs to build out the housing market to meet demand.

“We need to push as hard as we can on affordable housing while dramatically increasing the amount of housing being built and helping people stay in the neighborhoods they have always called home,” Rhodes-Conway said in the release.

Housing Forward calls for 10,000 new homes every five years, as well as investment in home availability specifically for people of color. Rhodes-Conway also said the city will develop more shelters for people experiencing homelessness to help them find stable housing.

“Madison cannot be a thriving city when its residents are increasingly worried about their housing costs or housing options,” Madison alder Lindsay Lemmer said in the release.

See the full plan below. App users can see the plan by clicking here.