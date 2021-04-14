Many say now is the time to fight racial bias in foster care

Black children have long suffered from racial disparities in the U.S. foster care system. They are removed from their homes at a high rate and then languish in the system rather than being reunited with their families or adopted. Children’s advocates say the problems have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Black families particularly hard. One of the largest child welfare agencies in the U.S. is releasing a report that details racial disparities in its programs for the first time. Bethany Christian Services also is joining in broader calls to combat those disparities, including better support for at-risk families so fewer children are removed from their homes on the grounds of neglect.