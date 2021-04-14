Masks may help reduce seasonal allergy symptoms

(WKOW) -- Spring is here, and that may be a good reason to keep wearing your mask.

Health officials say masks can help reduce seasonal allergies, especially if you're allergic to pollen. Respiratory therapist at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Dusti Mielke tells WQOW masks can act as a humidifier for your nose and mouth, which keeps your sinuses from drying out.

"Obviously your eyes are still exposed, so you can still have watery eyes. If you're going to be outside and you have allergies, and you're going to be out there doing yard work or out and about, keep that mask on as much as possible to help lessen these allergic reactions people are having this season," Mielke said.

Mask protection from seasonal allergens depends on the fit, and fabric of the mask. Mielke suggested that if you plan on working outside, washcloth masks and throw away disposable ones once they're used, as pollen particles can get trapped in it.