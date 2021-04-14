Memorial Union Terrace opens exclusively to UW-Madison community

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison's Memorial Union Terrace opened Wednesday to students, faculty and staff of the university.

The iconic sunburst tables and chairs are once again lining the shore of Lake Mendota.

Like the 2020 terrace season, capacity is limited to 25% or 1,300 people. However seating is on a first come, first serve basis -- not reservations.

"As long as folks can find a seat, they can enjoy the terrace," said Shauna Breneman, the communications director for the Wisconsin Union. "We do still have a lot of health and safety guidelines in place, including of course, wearing masks and also practicing physical distancing whenever possible."

Union staff hopes to be able to open the terrace to members, alumni and the community soon. Updates will be posted online.