More COVID state shutdowns unlikely, despite CDC suggestion

A recent spike in coronavirus cases in some states has led one of the nation’s top health experts to suggest that governors could “close things down” like they did during previous surges. But that doesn’t appear likely to happen — not even in states led by Democratic governors who favored greater restrictions in the past. Governors in Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York and Illinois all are reluctant to return to broad shutdowns. Colorado’s governor plans to turn decisions about public health orders over to local officials later this week. Officials are hoping vaccinations will help counter an increase in cases from new virus variants.