Myanmar charges doctors over civil disobedience protests

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A state-run newspaper says Myanmar’s military junta has charged at least 19 medical doctors for participating in civil disobedience protests against the Feb. 1 coup. Doctors, nurses and medical students have marched and joined strikes to show their opposition to the military takeover that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government and put a halt to the progress Myanmar had made toward greater democratization after five decades of military rule. The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper says the charged doctors are accused of participating in the civil disobedience movement “with the aim of deteriorating the state administrative machinery.” Protests continued Wednesday across Myanmar even as people boycotted the official celebration of Thingyan, the country’s traditional New Year.