New proposal would keep buses off State Street in Madison on summer weekends

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Central Business Improvement District (BID) is asking the city to shut down State Street to bus traffic on weekends during the summer.

The Business Improvement District says its "Summer on State" proposal would allow businesses to have more space for outdoor retail and dining on those weekend days.

The district has applied for a street occupancy permit. According to the application, the district wants to close the 100-600 blocks of State Street from 6 a.m. Saturday through midnight on Sunday/Monday. The program would run from May 1 to August 22.

At a meeting of the city's Transportation Commission Wednesday night, BID executive director Tiffany Kenney said the proposal would help State Street businesses that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need this opportunity to allow our businesses the chance to do more than just survive and we think that we can thrive with this program called "Summer on State"," Kenney told committee members.

Metro Transit is opposed to portions of the plan, most notably the closure of the 100-300 blocks of State Street. It says moving buses away from those blocks will add travel time to the bus route, extend ride times for passengers and increase walk times for those passengers.

"Those 100 to 300 block sections are impactful to more than people getting on the bus or off the bus on State Street. It really has the potential to impact the entire network," Metro Transit's Justin Stuehrenberg told the Transportation Committee.

Metro Transit says it is neutral on the question of closing the 400-600 blocks of State Street.

Committee members had a number of questions about the proposal, like how pedestrians and bicyclists would mix on the street and how accessible the street might be for people who are disabled. The panel chose to refer the proposal to a future meeting.

The committee also asked the Business Improvement District to modify the proposal to cover only the 400-600 blocks.