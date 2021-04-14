No Giannis, no problem as Bucks roll over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) -- Despite star forward Giannis Antetokoumnpo missing his sixth straight game, the Milwaukee Bucks had no problem dealing with the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday, winning 130-105.

Khris Middleton led the way with 27 points, with Brook Lopez (18) and Jrue Holiday (15) turning in strong games in the scoring department.

The Timberwolves were also without their star, forward Karl-Anthony Towns, as another loss continued their march to a high lottery pick. Star rookie Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 24 points.

The Bucks travel to Atlanta Thursday to square off with the Hawks.