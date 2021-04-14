Public input sought on 10-year Wolf Management Plan

GREEN BAY (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for people's thoughts on wolf management.

Starting Thursday, and running through May 15th, the DNR is seeking public input as it begins efforts to establish a 10-year wolf management plan.

DNR large carnivore specialist Randy Johnson tells WBAY the state developed an original wolf management plan in the mid-2000′s, but federal de-listing and re-listing of the species as protected kept an updated plan tabled.

“We’re putting together a very detailed, very in-depth process to update this management plan and hopefully set the stage for the next ten years or so,” says Johnson.

The first step is public input, April 15-May 15, on the DNR’s website. It’s an opportunity for anyone to weigh in on how the state should approach wolf depredation, education, research and population management.

From there, the DNR will convene a Wolf Management Plan Committee. Half of the committee will be made up representatives from the state’s 11 Native American tribes, governmental agencies and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress.

“There’s three broad categories, hunting and trapping organizations, wolf advocacy/education organizations and then ranching and agriculture organizations, we’ve had a number of applications in all those different groups,” says Johnson.

The committee will take the public input and meet four times through the summer and fall, before drafting a plan early next year.

More public input will follow before a final plan is submitted to the Natural Resources Board for approval in June 2022.

The DNR is also seeking separate public input on the fall 2021 wolf harvest season.