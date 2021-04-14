Senate GOP advances election, stimulus bills; Dems dismiss effort as “not real”

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in the state Senate Wednesday passed a quartet of election bills that are all but certain to be vetoed by Governor Evers should they clear the Assembly.

On a voice vote, the Republican majority approved a measure that would ban state and local agencies from accepting outside grant money and equipment that would help them administer elections.

The bill was prompted by hearings earlier this year when Brown County election officials said they were forced to deal with an outside consultant who was empowered by Green Bay city officials to give instructions at the city's central count location.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life, which received funding from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, last July gave $6.3 million in grants to five Wisconsin cities: Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, and Racine.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said her county used grant funds to purchase new tabulating machines; she said the county previously had just three municipalities with multiple counting machines.

"Those extra machines made a world of difference in November," Tollefson said in an email Wednesday. "Rock County had 10 municipalities with multiple machines."

An amendment to the bill made it so that the Wisconsin Elections Commission couldn't receive and distribute grants either. The original bill stated any grants would have to go to the WEC, which would then have to allocate the money evenly among municipalities on a per capita basis.

Tollefson said she was also concerned the bill would impact the ability of clerks to partner with companies on election security initiatives.

"At the February 2020 Spring Primary, the Town of Fulton, Rock County and WEC worked with Microsoft to run the first pilot in the nation of their [ElectionGuard] software," she wrote. "The Town was reimbursed for poll worker wages, food, and other administrative costs. I’m not sure if this bill would affect WEC’s ability to run pilots in the future."

Another bill would create criminal penalties for interfering with election observers and for observers disrupting poll workers and election officials. Repeated disruptions would be considered disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail.

Republicans said the measure would ensure both observers and poll workers could do their jobs without obstruction.

"So that people can see and hear, because it is the integrity of the election that is most important to both sides of the aisle," said Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie).

Democrats dismissed the election bills as a solution in search of a problem. There was never any evidence of widespread voter fraud uncovered in Wisconsin; even the Green Bay concerns did not amount to any proof ballots were altered.

"This is one of several bills the Republicans are pushing as part of the package of the Big Lie," said Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee).

While the election bills go on to the Assembly, the Senate passed the 11 bills directing how the state would spend most of the $3.2 billion coming via the American Rescue Plan Act. The Assembly first passed the bills Tuesday.

Most of the proposed spending was flagged by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau as potentially not being allowed under federal guidelines, which have yet to be released.

"It has everything to do with the legislature moving forward on something without a clue as to whether the Republicans who want to move forward with this can actually do this," said Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point).

At least one Republican senator indicated he was willing to offer multiple legal challenges to the Treasury's authority, insisting the state should have its say in how the money is spent.

"I'm willing to go against a bureaucrat at the Treasury Department," said Sen. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield). "I'm willing to take the power of elected officials to have some sort of say to the Supreme Court of the United States."

The bills will first go to the governor's desk, where Evers' office has given multiple indications Evers will veto them.