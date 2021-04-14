Somalia’s president OKs mandate extension, alarming US, EU

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president has defiantly signed into law an extension of his mandate and that of his government as the United States and others threaten sanctions and warn of further instability in one of the world’s most fragile countries. The standoff prolongs a months-long election crisis after the February national vote was delayed. Critics say President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s time in office is over. The international community had objected to a mandate extension and warned that the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group could take advantage of the country’s heated political divisions.