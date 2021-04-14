State Senator Chris Larson announces COVID-19 diagnosis

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) announced Wednesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus, urging his constituents to stay safe as Wisconsin continues to fight the pandemic.

According to a statement from his office, Larson is only showing minor symptoms at this time. He is the second member of his family to contract COVID-19; his daughter has also come down with the virus.

In the statement, Larson reminded Wisconsinites that the pandemic isn't over and that safety measures are still important.

“I beg my Wisconsin neighbors to stay vigilant, mask up, keep your distance, and avoid large gatherings until we reach herd immunity. We only get there if as many of you as possible get vaccinated. We simply can’t afford to lose any more time or loved ones to this disease," he said in the statement.