Study finds people want more than watchdogs for journalists

NEW YORK (AP) — A study of people’s attitudes toward the press finds that distrust goes deeper than just partisanship and down to how journalists define their mission. Americans want their journalists to be more than watchdogs. The study was released Wednesday by the Media Insight Project, a collaboration between the American Press Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It suggested that while Americans support journalists on their hunt for facts, they don’t necessarily agree that the role of the press is to shine a light on problems for communities to solve them. The reports says the press’ job is bigger and broader than it has been defined.