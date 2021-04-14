Texas truck driver indicted in deaths of 8 migrants in crash

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who drove a pickup truck involved in a deadly head-on crash that killed eight migrants he was carrying near a Texas border city has been indicted. A federal grand jury in Del Rio indicted 24-year-old Sebastian Tovar on Wednesday on a charge of transporting migrants illegally resulting in death. He also faces single counts of transporting migrants illegally and conspiracy to transport migrants illegally, both resulting in serious injury. The crash ended a police chase of the truck Tovar was driving. The collision happened weeks after one of the deadliest crashes involving migrants entering the U.S. illegally.