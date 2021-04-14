The disabled hope their Oscar moment can become a movement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The disabled have a moment in the Oscar spotlight that they hope becomes a movement. Jim LeBrecht, co-director of the nominated documentary “Crip Camp,” who has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, says a golden age for disabled films could come if Hollywood lets disabled filmmakers tell their own stories. Robert Tarango, the deaf-blind star of the nominated short “Feeling Through,” says his film can help alleviate the fear of hiring actors like him. Paul Raci, nominated for best supporting actor for “Sound of Metal,” says that movie’s innovative and authentic treatment of the deaf should become the norm.