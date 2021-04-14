The gonzo art of writing for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

NEW YORK (AP) — Screenplay writing, usually a fairly solitary, uneventful process, is more of a full-contact sport for a movie like “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Work for the nine Oscar-nominated writers of the “Borat” sequel began conventionally enough. Brainstorming, a draft, a table read. But as soon as shooting starts, there’s no telling what can happen, how people will react to Sacha Baron Cohen’s Kazakh alter-ego, or what strange circumstances can befall their protagonist. Like most things about “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the film’s Academy Awards nomination for adapted screenplay is unusual. Its nine writers are the most ever nominated in the category. And the film’s full title is the longest ever for an Oscar nominee.