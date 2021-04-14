Third night of protests over Wright shooting set backdrop to Chauvin trial

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (CNN) -- Hundreds took to the streets for a third night of protests in Brooklyn Center Tuesday over the police killing of Daunte Wright.

Initially peaceful, by nightfall the tone of the crowd had changed, with protesters throwing water bottles and other objects at officers and officers firing pepper spray and flash bombs.

"Many arrests for riot and other criminal behaviors," said Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol. "We have upwards of 60 arrests for people that will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail for various charges."

Earlier Tuesday, the officer who shot Wright and the police chief both turned in letters of resignation.

"I'm hoping that this will help bring some calm to the community," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot said. "Although I think ultimately people want justice."

A charging decision could come Wednesday, the local prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, just 10 miles away, the defense team for former Minneapolis police officer had just begun presenting their case Tuesday.

One of their first witnesses, a use-of-force expert testifying that Derek Chauvin was justified in kneeling on George Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

"I felt that officer Chauvin's interactions with Mr. Floyd were following his training, following current practices and policing," said Barry Brodd, a former police officer and use of force expert said. "And were objectively reasonable."

Another, supporting the defense's theory that the crowd was distracting.

"They were a very aggressive, aggressive towards the officers," said officer Peter Chang. "I was concerned for the officers' safety."