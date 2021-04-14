Skip to Content

UPDATE: Northbound lanes of East Washington Avenue reopen following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All northbound lanes in the area of East Washington Avenue at Baldwin Street are back open in downtown Madison after a crash early Wednesday morning.

Dane County Communications said a vehicle hit a tree or a pole. The crash was reported Wednesday at about 4:15 a.m.

The crash is expected to impact traffic until at least 6:15 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Watch Wake Up Wisconsin for updates.

