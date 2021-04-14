UPDATE: Northbound lanes of East Washington Avenue reopen following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All northbound lanes in the area of East Washington Avenue at Baldwin Street are back open in downtown Madison after a crash early Wednesday morning.

MADISON (WKOW) -- All northbound lanes in the area of East Washington Avenue at Baldwin Street are blocked in downtown Madison because of a crash.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on E. Washington Ave. shutting down the outbound lane. A car crashed into a tree. Plan on detouring to side streets. pic.twitter.com/aL8l8CvcWz — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) April 14, 2021

Dane County Communications said a vehicle hit a tree or a pole. The crash was reported Wednesday at about 4:15 a.m.

The crash is expected to impact traffic until at least 6:15 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

