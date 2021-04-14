UPDATE: Northbound lanes of East Washington Avenue reopen following crash

UPDATE: Northbound lanes of East Washington Avenue reopen following crashUpdated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- All northbound lanes in the area of East Washington Avenue at Baldwin Street are back open in downtown Madison after a crash early Wednesday morning.
MADISON (WKOW) -- All northbound lanes in the area of East Washington Avenue at Baldwin Street are blocked in downtown Madison because of a crash.
Dane County Communications said a vehicle hit a tree or a pole. The crash was reported Wednesday at about 4:15 a.m.
The crash is expected to impact traffic until at least 6:15 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
