Vehicle crashes into McFarland home overnight

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- A vehicle crashed into a home in McFarland late Tuesday night.

The Dane County Communications Center said emergency crews were called to a home at Siggelkow Road and Dream Lane at about 10:20 p.m.

Video from the scene shows damage to the home, as firefighters and police officers investigate how the crash happened.

Our 27 News photojournalist reported that someone was taken away on a stretcher. We have not heard from authorities if anyone was hurt or the extent of injuries.

We reached out to the McFarland Police and Fire Departments and were told no information was being released overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.