White House: Jill Biden ‘tolerated’ medical procedure ‘well’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Jill Biden underwent a “common medical procedure” on Wednesday, came through it “well” and is expected to resume her normal schedule. President Joe Biden accompanied the first lady to an outpatient center in Washington. They departed after about two hours. A spokesperson says the 69-year-old first lady “tolerated the procedure well” but released no further details about her condition or the procedure. The first lady has no public appearances scheduled Wednesday.