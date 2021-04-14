Wisconsin’s utility disconnection moratorium ending

(WKOW) -- For some people, it has been hard to keep the lights on over the past year.

The state stopped providers from turning off utilities during the pandemic and through the winter.

But that ends tomorrow.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin and utility providers like Wisconsin Public Service say customers who have fallen behind on payments should contact their utility to set up a payment plan.

"The key point to remember is that disconnection always has been and always will be a last resort," said Matt Cullen, a spokesperson for WPS.

Some customers may also be eligible for the state's energy assistance program.

Eligibility is based on your income.