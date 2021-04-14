With 200,000 in 1 day, India skyrockets past 14M virus cases

NEW DELHI (AP) — India reported more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases, skyrocketing past 14 million overall as an intensifying outbreak puts a grim weight on its fragile health care system. In New Delhi, more than a dozen hotels and wedding banquet halls were ordered to be converted into COVID-19 centers attached to hospitals. The bustle of India’s biggest city and financial capital, Mumbai, ebbed under lockdown-like curbs imposed for the next two weeks to curb the spread of the virus. The action closed most industries and public places, but didn’t stop train and air services. In recent days, migrant workers hauling backpacks have swarmed overcrowded trains leaving the city.