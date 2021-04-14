Zirinsky leaving as CBS News chief, amid industry change

NEW YORK (AP) — Susan Zirinsky told colleagues that she will be leaving as CBS News president after two years on the job. That makes CBS the second of the three broadcast news divisions to lose its leader in recent months. The other is ABC. A longtime CBS News producer, the 69-year-old Zirinsky is expected to stay at the network in some capacity. She made sweeping changes in leadership at most of the division’s top broadcasts, and installed Norah O’Donnell as anchor of the `CBS Evening News.’ She was brought in as a stabilizing force after a rough period at the network and, like at most companies, had to lead a staff dispersed due to the coronavirus over the past year.