Alert level raised for Aleutian Islands volcano emitting ash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Volcano Observatory reports a volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands chain has been emitting ash, prompting officials to raise the alert level. The observatory on Thursday listed the Semisopochnoi volcano as being under a watch, with satellite data suggesting ash emissions that began in the morning are continuing with no decrease in intensity. The observatory said the ash cloud extends more than 217 miles southeast of the volcano and has reached heights of up to 20,000 feet above sea level. Adak is about 160 miles east of the volcano.